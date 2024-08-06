Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%.
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
