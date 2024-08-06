PLATINCOIN (PLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.51

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $23.51 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20537 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.22010455 USD and is down -11.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.