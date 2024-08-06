Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,016.10

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,016.10 ($38.54) and traded as low as GBX 2,650.83 ($33.88). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,840 ($36.29), with a volume of 462,133 shares.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 716.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,220.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,016.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.
