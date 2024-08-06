Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.44. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$260.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

