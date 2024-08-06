Polygon Price Reaches $0.42 (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Polygon has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $313.24 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,925,338,554 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

