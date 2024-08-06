Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of PTMN stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
