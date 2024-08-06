Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of Post stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. 158,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

