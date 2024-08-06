Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

