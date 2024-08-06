PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $847.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

