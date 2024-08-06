PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

PRA Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 146,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.48. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

