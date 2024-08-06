Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Financial Analysis

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.43% -19.07% -11.81% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $19.41 million 1.83 -$140,000.00 ($0.28) -20.91 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Precision Optics and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

