Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

