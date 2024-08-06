Primo Water (PRMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRMW opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

