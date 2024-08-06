Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21.

Primoris Services Stock Down 5.0 %

PRIM opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

