Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21.
Primoris Services Stock Down 5.0 %
PRIM opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
