Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PRVA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and have sold 17,607 shares valued at $314,813. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.