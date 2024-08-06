Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVA opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.
In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and have sold 17,607 shares valued at $314,813. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
