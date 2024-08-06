ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProAssurance Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRA opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $603.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRA

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.