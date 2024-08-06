ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $868.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

