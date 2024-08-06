PROS Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:PRO)

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for PROS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PROS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. PROS has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.