Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 63,564 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $13,984.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,146,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $87,347.76.

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.