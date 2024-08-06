PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

PCT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 596,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Earnings History for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.