PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

PCT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 596,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

