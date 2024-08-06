Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Reduced by Analyst

Get Clorox alerts:

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

CLX stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.