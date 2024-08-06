Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hudson Technologies, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDSN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

