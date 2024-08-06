Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ICF International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $152.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. ICF International has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ICF International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,981 shares of company stock worth $984,811. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

