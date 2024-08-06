Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

