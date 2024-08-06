Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

CRK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

