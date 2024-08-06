Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FND)

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.16 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,778 shares of company stock worth $4,591,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

