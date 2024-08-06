Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of 634.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

