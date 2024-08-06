Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.