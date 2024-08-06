Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GDDY)

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

NYSE GDDY opened at $146.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $152.09.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

