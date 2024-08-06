Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By William Blair

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.29) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $547.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.