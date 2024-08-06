Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 43.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

