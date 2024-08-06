Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ACCO)

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

