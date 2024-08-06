Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

AMD opened at $134.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 197.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

