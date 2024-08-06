Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Cut by Analyst

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for American Vanguard’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

AVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AVD opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Vanguard has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Vanguard by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

