Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AME. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $154.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

