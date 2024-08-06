Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by Analyst

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

