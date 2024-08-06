Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Boosted by William Blair

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710 over the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.