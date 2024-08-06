Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lifted by Analyst

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.