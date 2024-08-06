Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Reduced by Analyst

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

