Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

FULC stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5,417.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

