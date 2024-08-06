Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

