Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Raised by Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $123,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

