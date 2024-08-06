Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by Roth Capital

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

