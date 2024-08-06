Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reduced by Analyst

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

