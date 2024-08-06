Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NYSE:OMF)

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Down 1.1 %

OMF opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

