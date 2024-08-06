Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.39 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $118.96 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

