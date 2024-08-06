Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RWT)

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $902.58 million, a PE ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

