Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lifted by B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

