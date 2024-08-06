Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lifted by B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Marcus Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

