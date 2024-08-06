Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Reduced by Analyst

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ventas in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $57.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,554 shares of company stock worth $1,010,459. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

