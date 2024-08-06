Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Decreased by Analyst

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $60.28 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

